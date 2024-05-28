Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for May 28th (ABNB, ALV, BIO, CENT, CTMX, DD, DECK, DUOL, EXFY, EXPD)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, May 28th:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Wedbush currently has $165.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $160.00.

Get Airbnb Inc alerts:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $141.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $102.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $50.00 target price on the stock.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $3.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $2.25.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $95.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $85.00.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1,200.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $1,011.00.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating. They currently have $260.00 price target on the stock.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $92.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $62.00.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $230.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $240.00.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00.

The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ON (NYSE:ONON) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $46.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $650.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $550.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $85.00 price target on the stock.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.