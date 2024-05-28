JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,917 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,449,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $18,032,353,000 after buying an additional 262,147 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,200,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,423,773,000 after buying an additional 151,161 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,684,899,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,425,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,589,073,000 after buying an additional 35,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,593,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,209,171,000 after buying an additional 199,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.78.

Read Our Latest Report on MCD

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded down $3.33 on Tuesday, hitting $254.78. 1,547,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,281,667. The firm has a market cap of $183.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.42.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.