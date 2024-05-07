Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 49,025 Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,025 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 1.32% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at $222,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $679,000.

Get Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF alerts:

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HMOP stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.67. 19,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,181. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.38.

About Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.