Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. On average, analysts expect Seres Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MCRB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.19. 1,937,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,768,556. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $178.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCRB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

