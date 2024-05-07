Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Increased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,799 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 71,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,194 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 6,405 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 64,136 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,685,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,470,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $240,335,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,231,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,959,996. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.63%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

