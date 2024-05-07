SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $7,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $133,000.

SLYG traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $87.30. 34,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,578. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.85. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $87.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

