Mandalay Resources (MND) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.
Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Mandalay Resources had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of C$68.88 million for the quarter.
Mandalay Resources Stock Down 2.5 %
MND stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.31. 1,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,610. Mandalay Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.30 and a 12 month high of C$2.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$214.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on Mandalay Resources
About Mandalay Resources
Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mandalay Resources
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Automotive Parts Makers Growing at Double-Digit Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Mandalay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandalay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.