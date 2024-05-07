Mandalay Resources (MND) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Mandalay Resources had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of C$68.88 million for the quarter.

Mandalay Resources Stock Down 2.5 %

MND stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.31. 1,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,610. Mandalay Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.30 and a 12 month high of C$2.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$214.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Mandalay Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

About Mandalay Resources

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

