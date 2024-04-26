FS Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th.

FS Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 33.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. FS Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 22.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FS Bancorp to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

FS Bancorp Stock Performance

FSBW traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.44. 21,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,050. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $245.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.80 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 18.69%. As a group, analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

