Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $144,000 Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Machina Capital S.A.S. trimmed its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,317 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 291,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $7,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 916,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,995,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $7,560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,150,526 shares of company stock valued at $34,221,892. Corporate insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,289,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,991,909. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 1.74.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Further Reading

