1,598 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Bought by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 12.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 target price (up from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.08.

Dollar General Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of DG stock traded up $3.76 on Tuesday, hitting $139.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,561,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,099. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.02 and a 200 day moving average of $136.97. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $221.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

