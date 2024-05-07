Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.88-4.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.10-10.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.13 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.880-4.980 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $2.93 on Tuesday, hitting $73.38. 5,687,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,425,308. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.74.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FIS

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.