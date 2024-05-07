Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.880-4.980 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.1 billion-$10.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.1 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.88-4.98 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. UBS Group increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.63.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE:FIS traded up $2.93 on Tuesday, hitting $73.38. 5,687,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,425,308. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $75.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.