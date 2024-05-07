Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Trading Up 1%

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) was up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $196.95 and last traded at $196.92. Approximately 338,852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,995,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.71.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.83.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 119,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Honeywell International by 12.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 841,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $155,525,000 after buying an additional 94,065 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 38.0% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 32,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

