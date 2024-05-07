Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.28 and last traded at $54.01. 359,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,358,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.95.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSTG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.54. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 317.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,461.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,389,852.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 147,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $7,863,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,349,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,461.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,389,852.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,581 shares of company stock worth $15,266,704. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 295.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

