Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Trading Down 2.5%

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 785,866 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 6,054,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 625.42% and a negative return on equity of 59.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rigetti Computing

In related news, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 46,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $91,262.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,052,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,717.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 75,599 shares of company stock valued at $142,830 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 123,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 61,766 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,118,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 174,408 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 1,657.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,789,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,690,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

