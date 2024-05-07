Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 2.6%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.91 and last traded at $20.13. 18,492,913 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 70,152,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 30.51 and a current ratio of 30.50.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 48.93%. The company had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,473,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,392 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,823,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,840,000 after purchasing an additional 410,146 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,295,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,429,000 after purchasing an additional 296,776 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 793,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,638,000 after purchasing an additional 95,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,499,000 after purchasing an additional 119,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

