Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $638.78 and last traded at $638.23. 190,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,225,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $634.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $650.23.

Get Intuit alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on INTU

Intuit Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $179.52 billion, a PE ratio of 65.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $636.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $607.50.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,331,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,942,784,000 after purchasing an additional 117,478 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,879,982,000 after purchasing an additional 266,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,848,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,966,304,000 after purchasing an additional 137,198 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,654 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,548,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,217,681,000 after acquiring an additional 80,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.