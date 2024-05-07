Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,823,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,206,871. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $40.37. The company has a market capitalization of $157.42 billion, a PE ratio of -471.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average of $28.14.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,799.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

