MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 843 iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of EWC traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $38.13. 555,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,734. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.10. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $38.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

