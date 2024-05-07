Research Frontiers (REFR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 46.24% and a negative net margin of 210.01%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:REFR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.64. 15,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,093. Research Frontiers has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13. The company has a market cap of $54.95 million, a P/E ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 0.22.

Research Frontiers Incorporated engages in the development and marketing of technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

