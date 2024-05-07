Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 814.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,447 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,456.3% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.98. 1,703,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,362,533. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $30.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.36.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

