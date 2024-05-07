Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 10.69% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 2,397.3% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 339,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 326,293 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 168,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 74,781 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,190,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,414,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 98,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 47,781 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,532. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $27.56 and a 52-week high of $31.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average is $28.40.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

