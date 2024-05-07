The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,407 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $342.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,951. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.96.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

