148,883 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU) Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 148,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,124,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 2.42% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPU traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.19. 635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,810. The stock has a market cap of $252.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.71. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.27 and a 52-week high of $58.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

