AppLovin (APP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect AppLovin to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. AppLovin has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. AppLovin had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $953.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AppLovin to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AppLovin Price Performance
Shares of APP stock opened at $76.85 on Tuesday. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $79.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APP. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on AppLovin from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on AppLovin from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet raised AppLovin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.
