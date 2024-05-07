U-BX Technology Ltd.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on May 7th (NASDAQ:UBXG)

U-BX Technology’s (NASDAQ:UBXG – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 7th. U-BX Technology had issued 2,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 28th. The total size of the offering was $10,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During U-BX Technology’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

U-BX Technology Price Performance

Shares of UBXG stock opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. U-BX Technology has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $5.40.

About U-BX Technology

U-BX Technology Ltd. focuses on providing value-added services using artificial intelligence-driven technology to businesses in the insurance industry. The company offers digital promotion services, risk assessment services, and value-added bundled benefits to property and auto insurance carriers, and insurance brokers.

