Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on May 7th (NASDAQ:ANSCU)

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ANSCU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, May 7th. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 9th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Price Performance

ANSCU stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $7,105,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,538,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $21,670,000. Finally, Kim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $4,060,000.

About Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Energy Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation in September 2023.

