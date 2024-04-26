iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $7,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.50. 8,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,902. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $76.24 and a twelve month high of $101.23. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.56.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

