Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,666 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $7,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,986 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 152.8% in the third quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 44,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 26,758 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,218.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,419,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,488 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.80. The company had a trading volume of 31,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,191. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.40.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

