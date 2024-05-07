Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.23-6.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.30.
Otter Tail Trading Up 5.7 %
NASDAQ OTTR traded up $5.13 on Tuesday, hitting $95.79. 81,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,227. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.56. Otter Tail has a 52-week low of $68.96 and a 52-week high of $99.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $314.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.
About Otter Tail
Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.
