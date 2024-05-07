Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.23-6.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.30.

NASDAQ OTTR traded up $5.13 on Tuesday, hitting $95.79. 81,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,227. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.56. Otter Tail has a 52-week low of $68.96 and a 52-week high of $99.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $314.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.468 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

