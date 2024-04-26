Cheniere Energy, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.435 per share by the energy company on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

Cheniere Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cheniere Energy to earn $9.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

LNG stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.13. 117,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,975. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.98. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $135.30 and a 1 year high of $183.46. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The business’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.90.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

