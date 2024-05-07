Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.28 to $1.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65 billion to $1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.

Astrana Health Trading Down 1.0 %

Astrana Health stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.93. 125,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,978. Astrana Health has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $45.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Astrana Health alerts:

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Astrana Health will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Astrana Health from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Astrana Health

Astrana Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astrana Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrana Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.