The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Decreased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $323.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.19.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $340.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,891,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,557. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $361.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.16. The stock has a market cap of $337.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 59.60%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

