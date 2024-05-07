Fielder Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $5.60 on Tuesday, hitting $388.65. 932,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,281. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $385.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.86 billion, a PE ratio of 69.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.17.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $649,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,099,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $649,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,099,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total value of $31,418,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 163,399 shares in the company, valued at $63,607,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,637 shares of company stock valued at $88,483,248 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

