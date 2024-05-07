Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OXY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,234,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,472,645. The company has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.64. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $71.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

