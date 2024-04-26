Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 235 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,492. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $123.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

