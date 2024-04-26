Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.222 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Alexander & Baldwin has raised its dividend payment by an average of 37.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Alexander & Baldwin has a dividend payout ratio of 134.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Alexander & Baldwin to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.5%.
Alexander & Baldwin Trading Up 3.7 %
NYSE:ALEX traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.42. 15,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alexander & Baldwin has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.97.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on ALEX
About Alexander & Baldwin
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alexander & Baldwin
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.