T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Declares $1.24 Quarterly Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.24 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%.

T. Rowe Price Group has raised its dividend by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 38 consecutive years. T. Rowe Price Group has a payout ratio of 56.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to earn $8.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.

TROW stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.52. The company had a trading volume of 383,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,129. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.23 and a 200 day moving average of $107.57. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,921 shares of company stock worth $1,500,133. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. TD Cowen upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

