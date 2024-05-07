CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading Up 10.7% This Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0550 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $44.31 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05440727 USD and is down -3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $1,759,454.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

