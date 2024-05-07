Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Target Price to $3.00

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SAVE. Bank of America assumed coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $3.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.54.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SAVE

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE:SAVE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.32. 7,424,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,805,844. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $363.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.01). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $352,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 74,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 2,369.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 733,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 704,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.