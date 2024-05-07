Jefferies Financial Group Raises Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$44.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on POW. National Bankshares increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Securities lowered Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$41.80.

TSE POW traded up C$0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$38.89. 463,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,929,487. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.49. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$32.33 and a 1-year high of C$40.30. The firm has a market cap of C$23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 23.47, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.11). Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of C$21.37 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.5329341 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

