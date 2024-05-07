Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.880-4.980 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.1 billion-$10.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.1 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.88-4.98 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.69. 5,457,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,421,767. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $75.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.64 and a 200 day moving average of $62.74. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

