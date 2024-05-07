Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) PT Raised to C$26.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.14.

TSE:ALS traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$21.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,483. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 6.49. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$16.11 and a twelve month high of C$22.40.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). Altius Minerals had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of C$16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals will post 0.3739763 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

