Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Raised to $140.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALB. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Albemarle from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.05.

Albemarle stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.49. 1,710,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,200,174. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.45 and its 200-day moving average is $125.95. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $106.69 and a 12 month high of $247.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.32 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 32.3% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.7% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 23,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 6.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 11.1% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 93,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,370,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

