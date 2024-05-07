Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.46-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.50. Teradata also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.150-2.310 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradata from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Teradata from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Teradata from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.11.

TDC stock traded down $4.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.02. 2,250,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,690. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. Teradata has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 58.25%. The company had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $364,875.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,868,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $987,151.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,595 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,744.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $364,875.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,868,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,615 shares of company stock worth $2,903,644 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

