Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target Increased to $370.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $325.00 to $370.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.00.

Shares of AXON stock traded down $17.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.37. 741,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.54 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.41. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $175.37 and a twelve month high of $329.87.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth $41,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

