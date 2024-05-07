Navcoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $28,490.31 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $28,490.31 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0539 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00090300 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00034438 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00014553 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003370 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001546 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

