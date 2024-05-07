FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,131 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 1.92% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July worth $8,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 1,380.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 210,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 196,726 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 291.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 356,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after buying an additional 265,195 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 38.8% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Price Performance

FJUL stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $44.43. 29,725 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $654.45 million, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.03.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.