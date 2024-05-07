Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 246,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $7,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $433,000.

Get Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF alerts:

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.25. 317,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.71. The company has a market capitalization of $636.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.