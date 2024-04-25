Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Short Interest Update

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 5,100.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wal-Mart de México Stock Down 0.3 %

WMMVY stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.38. 35,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,808. Wal-Mart de México has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter. Wal-Mart de México had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. Research analysts predict that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wal-Mart de México

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

